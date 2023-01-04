Ex Stoke City and taekwondo champ Mike Pejic injured in crash
A former footballer and taekwondo champion said his world had "been turned upside down" after being hurt in a crash on Christmas Eve.
Mike Pejic, 72, snapped his Achilles tendon when he was knocked from his bike just 50 yards from his home in Shropshire.
Wife Mally said the ex-Stoke City, Everton, Aston Villa and England left-back was feeling "pretty down".
"Mike is a very positive person but he doesn't like injury," she said.
Mrs Pejic returned from a trip to local shops shortly after 11:00 BST to find her husband seriously injured on a rural lane between Minsterley and Bishop's Castle.
"I got out of the car and immediately went into action motion," she said. "I didn't have time to get upset. I got a blanket out of the car and wrapped him in it, because he was in terrible shock."
Mr Pejic was taken by ambulance to the Royal Shrewsbury Hospital after the head-on collision, but is now back at home awaiting an operation after medics discharged him on Christmas Day.
The over-70s British taekwondo champion is devastated by the implications for his training, Mrs Pejic added.
"He's in a lot of pain. He's got a special boot that keeps the foot pointed like a ballerina so the Achilles isn't stretched," she said.
"He's just worked extremely hard to get an over 70s group for taekwondo for competing because he competes for Great Britain.
"He was looking forward to training and retaining his European gold medal, and having another go at going for the worlds when it was on this year - he's already won bronze and silver."
Mr Pejic also teaches taekwondo in the village of Chesterton, where he was born.
While he will also miss doing commentaries for Stoke City matches on BBC Radio Stoke, Mrs Pejic said messages from well-wishers had boosted his spirits.
"He's had lots and lots of calls and message from supporters and friends which has blown him away," she said. "He will heal from this and he will come back from it. He's a very determined man."
West Mercia Police confirmed it was called to a collision involving a vehicle and a cyclist around 11:25 BST on 24 December.
"The cyclist suffered a minor injury and attended hospital for treatment. The driver initially left the scene however then returned," the spokesperson said, adding investigations were ongoing.
