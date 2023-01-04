Festive period busiest ever for Shropshire GP
A Shropshire GP has said the festive period was the busiest she has experienced in a 20-year career.
Dr Charlotte Hart, based at Radbrook Green Surgery in Shrewsbury, described a peak in patients on 28 December as "horrendous".
"It was so busy at the practice, and with people who were generally very poorly," she said.
Surgeries across the country are facing intense pressure as patients get back in touch after the Christmas break.
Dr Hart, who is Clinical Director of the Shrewsbury Primary Care Network said: "It's the busiest day I've ever spent in general practice... and I know that was across the county."
A spike in flu and Covid-19 cases has had a huge impact, she said, with other NHS services such as A&Es also overwhelmed.
About 13% of hospital beds in England are currently occupied by people with Covid or flu, according to NHS England.
"It is a huge problem at the moment, because we're seeing a lot of illness. We're seeing a lot of flu, we're seeing a lot of other respiratory illnesses, some Covid," said Dr Hart.
"We have had years of underinvestment in social care and health care and we are now feeling the result of that after a three-year pandemic."
The prime minister's official spokesperson said the government was doing all it could to ease pressure.
"I think we are confident we are providing the NHS with the funding it needs," he said.
Dr Hart said it was normal for people suffering flu-like symptoms to take "a couple of weeks" to get better.
Doctors would "definitely want to hear" from those experiencing a persistent fever, a new onset of shortness of breath, coughing up blood, or struggling to eat or drink, she added.
"If you are full of snot, if you are coughing, just slip a mask on if you've got to go out. It just makes sense in terms of protecting those around you who might be vulnerable."
