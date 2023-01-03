Sex assault charge over Boxing Day attack in Telford
- Published
A man has been charged with sexual assault by police investigating a rape on Boxing Day.
The West Mercia force said the attack was reported to have happened in the area around Silkin Way in Madeley, Telford, at about 22:00 GMT on 26 December.
David Galbraith, 48, from Brindleyford, Telford, has been released on bail to appear in court later this month.
He is set to face town magistrates on 31 January.
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.