Stone panel recovered after theft from Shrewsbury Abbey
- Published
An historic stone panel which was stolen by thieves from a church in Shropshire has been recovered, police have said.
The artefact, which depicts two Christian saints, was cut out from the original pulpit at Shrewsbury Abbey and reported stolen on 7 November.
The panel, which West Mercia Police said could be worth about £20,000, was found in undergrowth on 12 December.
Historic England plan to repair any damage and restore it to the pulpit.
The force has appealed for anyone with information about the theft to contact them.
The abbey was founded in the 11th Century before becoming a parish church after Henry VIII dissolved England's monasteries.
