Man arrested in Telford rape investigation
- Published
A 48-year-old man has been arrested by police investigating a rape on Boxing Day evening (26 December).
West Mercia Police said the attack was reported to have happened in the area around Silkin Way in Madeley, Telford, at about 22:00.
The suspect is in police custody while inquiries continue.
Det Ch Insp Joanne Woods said: "We're keen to hear from anyone who may have seen or heard anything suspicious near Silkin Way in Madeley on Monday night."
