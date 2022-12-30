Telford food bank volunteers feel vulnerable after raid
- Published
Volunteers at a community grocery say a break-in on Christmas morning has left them feeling "vulnerable" and worried about security.
Sarah Kaul from the set-up at All Nations Church in Telford said: "It certainly wasn't the kind of Christmas that we thought we might get."
Clearing up the damage had taken a lot of time and energy, she added.
The provision offers needy people £30 of food for just £4, along with a job club and cookery classes.
The food was untouched when burglars smashed their way in, but musical equipment was stolen and a TV screen was damaged.
The Christmas Day service at the church had to be cancelled and Ms Kaul said: "It just dampened everything."
Sgt Richard Jones from West Mercia Police said: "This hub is so key for this community - it is a real tragedy that people have attacked this area."
The group is trying to raise £1,000 to cover the costs of repairs and stolen goods.
