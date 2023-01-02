Telford success prompts push for more inclusive skaters
A woman who coaches ice skaters with disabilities says she hopes their world championship success encourages more into the sport.
Sarah Carter began training one skater with additional needs at Telford Ice Rink, and others have since joined.
Her team won medals at their championships in December and she said she hoped it would inspire others.
"[It] makes it a little bit more accessible for everybody else," Ms Carter added.
Inclusive ice skating provides a safe space for people with additional needs and their families to enjoy the sport.
Ms Carter's first pupil was Cameron Sargent, 20, who is a multiple world champion.
"Because of him, I found this whole world of inclusive skaters and inclusive people that I was like 'oh my God, this is really cool'," she said.
Mr Sargent, who is autistic, won several events at the Inclusive Skating Virtual World Championships on 3-4 December.
The event was held virtually with competitors sending in video footage to be judged.
The 20-year-old said he had struggled to find an activity he liked before he discovered the sport when he saw skaters on TV.
"It gives me a sense of freedom when I am gliding along the surface," he said.
"In order to succeed it requires a lot of training and hard work and attention to detail, which I enjoy."
His mother, Alison Sargent, said taking up the sport had changed her son's life.
"In skating he can really excel, he has that focus and enjoys it so much," she said. "He obviously feels really at home when he's on the ice and you can tell the difference in him."
Ms Carter said she hoped the success of her skaters would give people with disabilities more incentive to take to the ice.
"A lot of my guys get told 'oh you can't do that' and when they come into the rink I'm there saying 'you can do it'," she said.
