Telford community supermarket broken into on Christmas Eve
- Published
Volunteers at a community grocery store say they are shocked and heartbroken after a break-in on Christmas Eve.
Windows and TV screens were smashed at the hub at the All Nations Church, in Ketley, Telford, while musical instruments were stolen from the church.
The damage was discovered on Christmas Day.
The group is now trying to raise £1,000 to cover the costs of repairs and stolen goods.
Writing on social media, organisers said they hoped to reopen safely after the Christmas break.
The store, aimed at those struggling with the cost of living, allows people to buy food for £4 a shop.
Earlier this year it appealed for more volunteers, saying it had been "inundated" by people struggling financially.
