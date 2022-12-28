Shirley Tart: Tributes for journalist and charity patron
Tributes have been paid to a renowned local journalist who died on Christmas Day.
Shirley Tart MBE worked for over 60 years at the Shropshire Star and helped launch local children's hospice Hope House in 1991, later becoming a patron.
The charity said she died peacefully at home on 25 December.
"Shirley was with Hope House from the very start and was hugely instrumental," Andy Goldsmith, chief executive of Hope House, said.
"She has been an influential patron, a hard-working ambassador and a true and loyal friend to Hope House, publicising our work and even writing a book about us."
She joined the team as they attempted to raise £1.5m to build the hospice in Oswestry.
Ms Tart was a well-known columnist and Women's Editor at the Shropshire Star.
Paying tribute in the Shropshire Star, Editor Martin Wright said: "Shirley was a remarkable journalist who enjoyed an extraordinary career.
"To have worked in the industry for more than 60 years is an achievement in itself, but to have retained such enthusiasm and passion for the industry throughout is what really set Shirley apart.
"To have worked alongside Shirley for nearly 10 years was a real privilege."
She retired in 2020.
Throughout her career she interviewed the likes of Margaret Thatcher in 1978, the Duke of Gloucester when he visited Bridgnorth in 2019 and wrote stories on local milestones such as the Ironbridge cooling towers being demolished.
Ms Tart also served as a former deputy lieutenant for the county and also received an MBE for services to the newspaper industry in 2005.
