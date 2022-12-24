Man dies after crash involving two lorries in Shropshire
A man has died after a crash in Shropshire involving two lorries.
The vehicles were involved in a collision on the A49 outside Leebotwood, near Church Stretton, on 16 December.
One lorry driver, a man in his 60s, was airlifted to Royal Stoke University Hospital where he later died, West Mercia Police said on Saturday.
The second driver suffered minor injuries. The road was closed for some time following the crash.
