Oswestry Fire Station opens as warm space with free food
- Published
A fire station has opened up as a warm space, providing free food and drink.
Oswestry Fire Station said it planned to offer soup, bread rolls and mince pies between 12:00 and 14:00 GMT.
Donations for the food have come from the public as well as a local supermarket.
Firefighter James Lewis said, however, the opening times were just a rough window, depending on demand for the provision.
"I'll stay open until the last person comes or until all the food has gone, but I'll make sure there is lots to go round," he said.
He added he wanted to provide a "sense of belonging" for all the "homeless, elderly, lonely or vulnerable in Oswestry".
"Everyone is welcome," he said.
