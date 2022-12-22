Stoke-on-Trent man who killed woman by dangerous driving jailed
- Published
A man who admitted causing the death by dangerous driving of a trainee teacher has been jailed for more than six years.
Charlotte Hope, 19, died when her VW Polo was hit by a BMW on the A53 at Astley, near Shrewsbury, on 9 April. Her mother was seriously injured.
Ashley Kosciekowski, 34, from Stoke-on-Trent, also admitted causing serious injury by dangerous driving.
He was disqualified from driving for four years.
Kosciekowski, of Knypersley Road, was jailed for six years and four months at Shrewsbury Crown Court.
Ms Hope has been described by her parents as an "inspiration" who "left a positive impression on everyone she met".
The former Thomas Adams School pupil, from Shawbury, was in her second year of training to become a primary school teacher at Edge Hill University.
"She was everything you would want from a daughter," her father, Wing Cdr Neil Hope, has previously told the Shropshire Star.
