Bridgnorth Cliff Railway makes plea for swift reopening
- Published
A cliff railway tourist attraction says it has closed amid issues affecting a wall near the site.
Citing the concerns of its engineers, Bridgnorth Cliff Railway said it was pressing parties to complete works to the wall to enable an Easter reopening.
These included the owner and local authority, it said.
The council confirmed it would be working with specialist structural and civil engineers over the next few months.
The railway has thanked its passengers "for their patience and support".
The historical inland funicular railway shut at 12:00 GMT on Wednesday "until further notice" due to "a matter beyond our direct control", it said.
Councillor Karen Sawbridge, mayor of Bridgnorth, said: "The Town Council wants to ensure that any works completed secure the future enjoyment of residents and visitors to Bridgnorth who use this historical funicular railway."
The council added that it was anticipated that once remedial work began, there would be a need to close the Castle Walk for an unspecified period of time.
The railway said: "We appreciate that local passengers and businesses, as well as tourists, will be anxious that we re-open and resume normal service as soon as possible.
"We are pressing the other parties to complete their works expeditiously so as to enable a re-opening for Easter, 2023."
