New Telford bus service to help commuters

Leslie Bartlett
Leslie Bartlett from PCP in Telford believes the new service will help attract new staff

Users of a new, subsidised bus service, set up to get people to work, say it will make a big difference to their lives.

The "100 Express" runs between Wellington and Madeley in Telford, Shropshire, and stops in areas previously unserved.

It is being funded by Telford and Wrekin Council and fares are capped at a maximum of £2 per journey.

Employers have also welcomed the new service, which launched on 22 December.

Matthew Smith, an employee of Veolia in Telford, said before the bus, he had been using taxis at a cost of £10.80 per trip.

He said the 100 Express was "perfect" and would make a "hell of a difference" to his finances.

Matthew Smith will save more than £16 a day with the new bus, he says

Leslie Bartlett, who works at PCP on the Halesfield industrial estate, which was hitherto inaccessible to many without cars, said: "It's been one of the blockers on our recruitment, because [people] just can't get into work for the start of a shift half the time, without booking a taxi."

Ms Bartlett said she hoped that would change, especially as many of their staff had to work shifts.

Robert Webb said the new service was exciting

Another passenger to use the service on its maiden trip, Robert Webb, from Madeley, said he hoped as news of the service spread, people would be using it more, adding the launch was "very exciting".

