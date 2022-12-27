New Telford bus service to help commuters
Users of a new, subsidised bus service, set up to get people to work, say it will make a big difference to their lives.
The "100 Express" runs between Wellington and Madeley in Telford, Shropshire, and stops in areas previously unserved.
It is being funded by Telford and Wrekin Council and fares are capped at a maximum of £2 per journey.
Employers have also welcomed the new service, which launched on 22 December.
Matthew Smith, an employee of Veolia in Telford, said before the bus, he had been using taxis at a cost of £10.80 per trip.
He said the 100 Express was "perfect" and would make a "hell of a difference" to his finances.
Leslie Bartlett, who works at PCP on the Halesfield industrial estate, which was hitherto inaccessible to many without cars, said: "It's been one of the blockers on our recruitment, because [people] just can't get into work for the start of a shift half the time, without booking a taxi."
Ms Bartlett said she hoped that would change, especially as many of their staff had to work shifts.
Another passenger to use the service on its maiden trip, Robert Webb, from Madeley, said he hoped as news of the service spread, people would be using it more, adding the launch was "very exciting".
