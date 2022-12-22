Telford taxis to be fitted with CCTV in new trial
- Published
Taxis across Telford and Wrekin will be fitted with CCTV in a new pilot launched by the council.
The scheme has been set up to see whether it can deter crime and anti-social behaviour to make drivers and passengers feel safer.
For the trial, cameras will be fitted into 20 taxis licensed by the council.
The cameras will not record sound except in an emergency to protect privacy, the local authority said.
It has teamed up with West Mercia Police for the scheme which is being funded by the police and crime commissioner.
Footage captured by the cameras will only be assessed if a complaint is made or it is requested by the driver or a passenger.
Richard Overton, deputy leader of the Labour-run council, said: "From the driver's point of view, having CCTV in their vehicle may make them feel less vulnerable to attacks or fare dodging."
Signage will be displayed inside and outside the vehicle telling passengers the vehicle is fitted with CCTV and how to request a recording.
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk