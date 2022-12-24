Harry Takhar: Missing dad's return would be 'Christmas miracle'
The son and daughter of a man who disappeared two months ago said his return would be a Christmas miracle.
Harjinder Takhar went missing in October during a trip with his family to walk their dogs in Telford when he suddenly got out of the car and fled.
The family of the 58-year-old, also known as Harry, have been appealing for help to find him ever since.
His son Callum and daughter Yaz said they had been overwhelmed with the support they have received.
"As a family we're doing ok and trying to remain strong and positive, but just in the run up to Christmas it's becoming increasingly difficult because of the festive season and we've never not spent a Christmas without our dad so we're just trying to comprehend everything that's going on at the moment," said Callum.
Mr Takhar, from Dawley, Shropshire, went missing in woodland near Stirchley Lane in Telford, on 2 October.
West Mercia Police has said he had "seemingly disappeared without any further trace" after recent struggles with his mental health.
His family have said his disappearance was totally out of character and not being with him over the Christmas holidays would be very hard.
"[He is] always laughing and dancing [at family Christmas parties], and just always being the instigator for all the fun at Christmas - that's why we're so hopeful he comes back in time for Christmas," Callum said.
"That would be a Christmas miracle in itself."
'So incredibly grateful'
Yaz said over 8,000 people had joined a Facebook group they had set up to help trace their father, a charity fundraiser.
"They've been sharing our posts, helping us engage a wider audience in the search for our dad, just leaving really lovely comments, praying for us," she said.
"When we go down to the local park to walk our dogs we're stopped all the time by friends, people we've never met before offering their prayers and their well wishes and we're just so overwhelmed.
"I think the people around us have given us so much strength and we are just so incredibly grateful."
She said her father was a very generous person and would help anyone, so to know so many people were helping him in his time of need was "overwhelming".
"I think a huge priority for us is that if you do see someone that resembles my dad, even if you might be unsure, then I think the best thing to do is report it to the police urgently so they can investigate it without delay," she added.
The family said they remained positive he was still alive and hoped for good news.
"Our dad always taught us to be optimistic and positive and that's the only thing that will remain as a family - try to consistently be positive about the situation and just hope for some news to come through," Callum added.
