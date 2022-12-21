Eye-catching show promised at Telford festive drone event
An eye-catching performance is promised to all attendees of a festive drone show by the musician who wrote the soundtrack to it.
Hundreds of the unmanned vehicles will take to the skies above Telford Town Park on Wednesday for the event.
They will create images accompanied by music written by Telford-born Trademark Blud.
"There's some huge, really eye-catching images and all to do with Telford and Telford's history," he said.
The council approached the rapper several months ago about the project.
The musician said he had no idea what such a show would be like before he researched other similar events.
"I really thought I had to create something which was equally as visual in a lyrical sense so it was really interesting project to work on," he added.
Two showings will be held, one at 17:00 GMT and the second at 21:00 GMT, with entry by ticket only which have all been claimed, the council said.
Trademark Blud said the soundtrack was aimed at taking people on a journey over the 15 minutes each drone display will last.
"There are parts with a lot of energy, there are parts with a lot of emotion, a lot of memories. We worked hard to make it work and keep surprising you as the song moves along," he said.
