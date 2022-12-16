Leebotwood: Serious road collision closes A49
A serious crash has seen police shut the A49 in south Shropshire.
Emergency services were called to the road outside the village of Leebotwood, near Church Stretton, on Friday at around 10:30 GMT.
A full closure is currently in place and motorists are urged to follow the diversions.
The A49 is one of the most important routes running through Shropshire, linking up the north and south of the county.
