Tree of remembrance at peak of Shropshire Wrekin
- Published
A tree of remembrance has been placed at the peak of a hill in a Shropshire beauty spot.
It has been planted on the Wrekin by a group of walkers who regularly scale the landmark.
Linda Chadwick, 78, who has carried out the walk more than 240 times this year, said they had put up the tree to allow people to "remember their loved ones"
"A lot of people come up here because it's quiet, and come to reflect when they've lost people," she said.
A new tree has been added to the spot by the group for the past three years, with the latest decorated with Christmas lights.
People are being invited to place a bauble on the tree along with messages of remembrance.
The hill rises to only 1,334ft (406.6m) but the surrounding countryside is flat enough to allow the hill to dominate the landscape.
The view from the peak is "absolutely beautiful", said Ms Chadwick.
"The feeling you get when you get to the top, it's wonderful."
Of the new tree, she added: "Three people came up here last week, I was talking to, and they were in tears just reading the baubles and what people had put on there."
