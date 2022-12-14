Man and woman die after Oswestry house fire

Glentworth CloseGoogle
Emergency crew were called to Glentworth Close

A man and woman have died after a fire at a house in Shropshire.

Emergency crews were called to Glentworth Close, in Oswestry, at about 04:30 GMT, West Midlands Ambulance Service said.

The woman, who was in a critical condition after being rescued from the fire, was treated at the scene before being taken to hospital where she died a short time later.

The man was confirmed dead at the scene, paramedics added.

