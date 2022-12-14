Matthew Carr: Tributes paid to radio presenter and postman
Tributes have been paid to a BBC radio presenter who combined his broadcasting with being a postman.
Matthew Carr began presenting at BBC Radio Shropshire shortly after the station was launched in 1985.
"He will be best remembered perhaps for his soft Irish accent and his hilarious stories," the station said.
He started by presenting Matthew's Musical Miscellany before leading a country music show, something he had a huge passion for.
He eventually went on to become a regular presenter on Saturday and Sunday mornings.
After retiring from the station in 2009, the long-running Wrekin Wrangler quiz he started continued, with it still being popular with many listeners.
'Very, very funny'
BBC Radio Shropshire Breakfast presenter Adam Green said he had "happy memories" with Mr Carr.
"He was gentle, intelligent and very, very funny," he said.
"He used to test the Wrekin Wrangler questions out on me when I worked on his show. He was always so thrilled when I got one right," Mr Green said.
