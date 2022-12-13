Ex-Met officer pleads not guilty to indecent image
- Published
A former Met special constable has pleaded not guilty to offences relating to indecent child images.
Paul Hoile faces one count of making an indecent pseudo-photograph of a child, and a second of distributing an indecent pseudo-image.
The 40-year-old from Essex entered his plea at Wolverhampton Crown Court.
Mr Hoile, who has resigned from the Met, has been released on bail to stand trial at Shrewsbury Crown Court next year.
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.