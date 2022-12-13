Ex-Met officer pleads not guilty to indecent image

A pseudo-photograph is an image made by computer-graphics or otherwise which appears to be a photograph, according to Home Office guidance.

A former Met special constable has pleaded not guilty to offences relating to indecent child images.

Paul Hoile faces one count of making an indecent pseudo-photograph of a child, and a second of distributing an indecent pseudo-image.

The 40-year-old from Essex entered his plea at Wolverhampton Crown Court.

Mr Hoile, who has resigned from the Met, has been released on bail to stand trial at Shrewsbury Crown Court next year.

