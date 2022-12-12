Wellington wins £490k to improve night-time safety for women
A project aimed at improving night-time safety for women at has been awarded £490,000 by the government.
The money will be spent on making improvements to bar and club licensing in Wellington, Shropshire, along with "practical" safety measures in taxis and an academic study.
There will also be education for young people in a bid to change attitudes.
Telford and Wrekin Council said it wanted to make a "stand against violence against women and girls".
The funding has come through a joint bid by the local authority and the West Mercia Police and Crime Commissioner, John Campion.
"We need to turn public spaces into spaces where you feel safe and are safe," he said.
The money will support the council's ongoing Safer Streets project, which was previously awarded £1m to reduce crime in the Sutton Hill and Brookside areas.