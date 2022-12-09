RAF veteran first to be seen at specialist Gobowen centre
- Published
A former Royal Air Force wing commander has become the first patient to be seen in a specialist medical centre for veterans.
Alex Baxter, 64, said he found himself in a "dark place" after struggling with hip and back pain.
He had both hips replaced at Robert Jones and Agnes Hunt Orthopaedic Hospital in Gobowen, Shropshire, where the new £6m centre is based.
Mr Baxter was its first patient when he attended for a post-op follow-up.
Director of Headley Court Veterans' Orthopaedic Centre, Lt Col Carl Meyer, said the facility would provide "bespoke" care for the armed forces.
Mr Baxter, from Shrewsbury, served in the Royal Navy as a radio operator from 1978 to 1985 before joining the RAF that year, where he was commissioned as a supply officer before retiring in 2006 with the rank of wing commander.
Mr Baxter said the surgery had given him his life back.
"I was unable to sleep at night so I had some very dark thoughts," Mr Baxter explained.
"I was unable to dress myself, get my socks and shoes on, or get in and out of the bath and the dog-walking had to be done on crutches so it wasn't a good time."
The project was supported through a donation by The Headley Court Charity, which supports veterans' medical rehabilitation.
As well as several rooms offering treatment, assessment and space for research, Shropshire Council also uses the centre to provide non-medical support to veterans.
Sarah Kerr, Shropshire Council's armed forces outreach coordinator, said: "There's a wealth of issues and it varies from week to week, day to day.
"Obviously with the cost of living crisis as it is at the moment, we have got many veterans who are struggling, as are other members of the public."
Lt Col Meyer said: "For a number of years, we have talked about veterans being seen in an environment that brings comfort to them and by clinical teams that have an understanding of military personnel and their unique needs.
"This is now reality, and it really does mark the beginning of a new era of bespoke care for our veteran patients and members of the armed forces."
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk