Shrewsbury businesses evacuated after incident at hotel
- Published
A hotel and several nearby properties have been evacuated in the centre of Shrewsbury following "an incident" at the venue on Thursday evening, police have said.
West Mercia officers set up a cordon around The Lion Hotel in response to a call to police.
Road closures were put in place on Wyle Cop, Dogpole and High Street.
"[We] request at this time that the public do not attend the area," said Supt Rebecca Love.
"Keep away to allow emergency services in attendance to do their job," she added.
A force statement said officers were taking "precautionary action", including the evacuation "of the hotel together with businesses and private properties in the immediate vicinity".
A worker at the nearby Lion and Pheasant hotel confirmed staff and guests were escorted from the premises by police at about 20:30 GMT.
"We've been told we've got to be 200 metres away," she said, adding people were awaiting police instructions in venues on the other side of the English Bridge.
Dani Leah, manager at The Peach Tree restaurant on Abbey Foregate, said she had posted on social media that her venue offered a warm wait for those affected.
"I've got 67 in there," she said. "Everyone's just saying they've been evacuated and they don't know a lot more."
She said she would be staying open as late as needed, and people could bring in takeaway food to eat on the premises.
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk