Shrewsbury Town Council taken to Supreme Court over park site sale
The fate of a piece of parkland in Shrewsbury is being considered at the Supreme Court.
Part of Greenfields Recreation Ground was sold to a housing developer in 2017 and earmarked for 15 homes.
However, a previous Judicial Review criticised the town council for not checking whether it was part of the park before the sale.
Supreme Court judges will decide whether it can be developed on. A ruling is expected in the new year.
The town council has already apologised and admitted failings over the sale.
Greenfields Community Group wants the land to be returned to public ownership. It has been backed by the not-for-profit organisation, the Good Law Project.
Shrewsbury Town Council leader Alan Mosley said: "We have already apologised for mistakes made in not fully identifying this relatively small piece of land as lawfully part of the wider Greenfields Recreation Grounds.
"This small area which was of little use to residents, unmaintained and fenced had been identified for development as long ago as 2010."
