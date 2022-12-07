Community venues open in Dudley and Telford to keep people warm
- Published
Almost 30 community venues in Telford are opening to help keep people warm during the winter.
Telford and Wrekin Council said it has provided up to £100,000 for groups and venues to stay open for longer and provide warm, social spaces.
In Dudley in the West Midlands a cafe opened on Tuesday providing free food and drink.
It comes as the Met Office predicts severe cold weather for the UK this week.
Overnight temperatures in some areas are forecast to plummet to -6C (21F).
Telford and Wrekin Cabinet Member Paul Watling said 27 places will be open to help people stay warm.
"Difficult situations"
"They're free to visit and open to all and offer to spend time and meet friends, socialise, take part in activities and they all offer hot drinks and some even provide hot meals too," he said.
Shropshire Town Council said on Monday four organisations have applied for a warm room grant to help those struggling with the cost of energy.
Black Country Healthcare NHS Foundation Trust has teamed up with advocacy charity Dudley Voices for Choice and social enterprise Lunch on the Run to launch the Cosy Cafe on Tuesday.
It is based in the DY1 Community Building in Stafford Street and will be open every Tuesday and Thursday from 16:00 to 18:00 GMT through the winter, the trust said.
As well as providing a warm space, the cafe has created employment opportunities for people with learning disabilities and autistic people.
Wendy Ewins, head of commissioning and case management for learning disabilities and autism at the trust said: "Not only is the Cosy Cafe offering much-needed support, it is also creating paid work opportunities for our citizens who have learning disabilities or who are autistic. "