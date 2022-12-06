Tribute to 'devoted grandma' killed in Telford crash
The family of a "devoted grandma" who was killed in a car crash have said her death has left a huge hole in their lives.
Patricia Jones, 78, died at the scene on the A442 near Telford after the two-car collision on 27 November.
The driver of one of the vehicles sustained serious injuries.
The 19-year-old driver of the other car was arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving.
Police have been contacted for comment on the teenager's status in their investigation.
In a family tribute issued by police, Mrs Jones's relatives said: "She was a devoted mum, grandma, aunty and wife to her late husband, Graham.
"She was a much-loved member of the church community of St Lawrence's, Preston-Upon-the-Wealdmoors, and secretary for the Six Parishes, a member of Kynnersley WI and Garden Club and a school governor."