Festive drone shows set to light up Telford sky
Hundreds of drones are going to be used to create a festive show in Telford accompanied by a specially written soundtrack.
The free event will be held on 21 December in Telford Town Park but people will need to book a ticket, the borough council says.
Two showings are planned, with one at 17:00 GMT and the second at 21:00 GMT.
The display will see 400 drones create images relating to local landmarks and events, the authority adds.
Each display is due to last 15 minutes and the soundtrack has been written by Telford-born Trademark Blud.
The council says Telford residents will be given priority for tickets via its Facebook page until 15 December when general bookings open.
