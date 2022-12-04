Murder arrest after man killed in bridge crash
- Published
A murder probe has been launched after a man died in a crash in Shropshire.
Police were called on Friday evening to reports of a collision close to the Gledrid roundabout, near Chirk.
A black Nissan Qashqai collided head on with a white Nissan Juke on the bridge over the River Ceiriog. The Qashqai was travelling south on the A5, towards Oswestry, West Mercia Police said.
The driver of the Juke, 49, died at the scene and a 27-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder.
The Qashqai driver was taken to the Royal Stoke University Hospital with serious injuries.
Police are appealing for witnesses to the crash, which happened at about 19:00 GMT.
The BBC has contacted the force to try to obtain more details about the crash and the subsequent arrest.
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk