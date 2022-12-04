Shropshire specialist school perform railway station flash mob
A specialist dance school performed a flash mob at Birmingham New Street Station for the disability campaign #PurpleLightUp.
Identity School of Dance in Shropshire has over 55 children and adults with special educational needs and disabilities.
On Saturday, the group performed at the railway station after being invited by Network Rail.
Dance teacher Opal Trevor said it was "great to be given this opportunity".
"When we got asked I knew the students would love to do this," Ms Trevor said.
Saturday marked International Day of Persons with Disabilities. On Twitter, chairman of Network Rail, Sir Peter Hendy, said they were "celebrating our colleagues, showing commitment to disability inclusion, and whilst we're doing it lighting up our stations and offices purple, with a special event at Birmingham New Street Station".
The #PurpleLightUp campaign is a global movement that celebrates and draws attention to the economic contribution of the 386 million disabled employees around the world.
Ms Trevor said that next year, they hoped to bring all their students, to make it "bigger and better as it's all for a great cause".
The dance teacher and owner added that they also hoped to get involved in more campaigns in the future, with other organisations.
