Met officer aggressive before roadside rape, court hears
- Published
A woman who described being raped by an off-duty police officer has told his trial she felt she had no choice but to answer "aggressive" questions about her driving licence.
Paul Hoile, a special constable with Metropolitan Police, is accused of three counts of rape over the incident by a roadside in Shropshire in July.
The woman told jurors he had acted more like a drunk than an officer.
Mr Hoile denies the charges, claiming sexual activity was consensual.
The 40-year-old, of The Chase, Benfleet, in Essex, has pleaded not guilty to misconduct in public office, three counts of oral and anal rape, and a charge of causing a person to engage in sexual activity without consent.
Giving evidence, the woman told jurors she was left feeling "numb and disgusted" by the incident and denied that she had consented.
She described being approached by Mr Hoile and one of his friends late at night and instructed by him not to drive and rather book a taxi.
After questioning her about her driving licence she said his attitude changed "from just like asking questions to 'oh I caught you'."
She told jurors she asked to see his ID, with him begrudgingly showing her his warrant card while keeping his name obscured.
"After a couple more questions I was like is that actually real? On the second time ... he still covered it [his name]," she told the court.
'No choice'
During her evidence, given from behind a curtain, the woman said Mr Hoile was "aggressive, demanding" and "wasn't trying to hide it" while acting in an unprofessional manner.
Asked by prosecutor Caroline Goodwin KC why she had answered his questions, she said: "I had no choice. He is a police officer. I felt like I had to."
She told the court Mr Hoile's friend had initially acted as a "wingman" but "dropped that act" very quickly and himself became "scared or taken aback" after the officer took away her phone for more than a minute.
Insisting she had not given him permission to carry out a sexual act, the woman said she had left the immediate area where her vehicle was because she "didn't want him to get any more aggressive than he was already".
"I didn't want him anywhere near me if I could help it," she told the court.
"He was getting progressively more annoyed that I wasn't doing what I was being told [to go to the taxi]."
She told the jury the accused claimed to have saved her from an accident.
In the moments leading up to the attack, she said Mr Hoile was "loud, annoyed, very unprofessional for a police officer... more like a drunk,"
The trial, estimated to last a week, continues.