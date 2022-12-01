Crochet leaves Coalbrookdale Christmas display in stitches
A crocheted Christmas scene, including a seven-foot (2m) tree, will form a village's annual festive display.
The Coke Hearth group, from Coalbrookdale near Ironbridge in Shropshire, spent thousands of hours producing the cosy fireside.
It will be installed in time for the Christmas lights switch-on this Friday.
Clare Pitchford said the group had been inspired by a picture of a crocheted tree, "but we thought we'd take it a step further and do the whole scene".
The tree is complete with baubles, presents, Christmas lights and paperchains.
The work will go on display in a bus shelter normally reserved for a traditional nativity scene during Friday's event.
"The whole community gathers around for the first feeling of Christmas," said Robert Petty, organiser of Events in the Dale.
