Dementia nursing service expands in Shropshire
- Published
A service supporting dementia patients and their families by way of specialist nurses is expanding in Shropshire.
Under the plan, four additional Admiral Nurses will offer help to carers and allow those with dementia to stay independent for longer, Shropshire Council says.
Telford and Wrekin has had three such nurses since 2009 and they have supported 4,000 families.
"There has long been a need in the area," team leader Emma Butler said.
"Our focus is to enable those caring for [patients] to have the strength to cope with the bad days and the energy to enjoy the good days."
Referrals to the service could be made through a GP, the council said.
The nurses will be supported and developed by the Dementia UK charity and employed by the NHS in Shropshire.
