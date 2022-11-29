Wellington: Teenager raped in nightclub's toilets
A 19-year-old woman was raped in a nightclub toilets in Telford.
The woman reported being attacked between midnight and 00:30 GMT on Sunday at Mature Club & Cocktail Bar, in The Parade, Wellington.
Police said they had already carried out warrants in Wellington and Arleston in search of the suspect.
Det Insp Jo Whitehead urged people to come forward "no matter how insignificant you feel your information could be".
She said it was believed there had been many people around the venue's toilets at the time.
"We understand this incident will be very worrying to the local community and I want to reassure the public that we are doing all we can to apprehend the suspect," said Det Insp Whitehead.
"The victim is being supported by specially trained officers and is being kept updated as the investigation progresses."
