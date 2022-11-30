Shrewsbury and Telford NHS Trust recruits 25 new midwives
Twenty five newly qualified midwives have been recruited at Shrewsbury and Telford Hospital NHS Trust (SaTH).
Staffing levels were one of several issues highlighted as part of a major review into baby deaths at the trust.
Despite the critical findings, Director of Midwifery Annemarie Lawrence said staff had not been put off applying and it had retained all of its 2021 cohort.
The 25 new recruits, who all went through training at SaTH, will join those.
In March, a report by Donna Ockenden found failures may have led to the deaths of more than 200 babies at SaTH. at the trust, and many others left severely brain damaged.
The inquiry, the largest of its kind in the history of the NHS, among other things identified "significant staffing and training gaps" in maternity units and recommended minimum staffing levels were agreed.
However, Ms Lawrence said the latest recruitment was "businesses as usual" and was "not a specific action of Ockenden".
She added the trust was striving "to provide safe staffing levels and the highest standards of care".
Recently, SaTH also launched a dedicated Facebook page to share up-to-date health and pregnancy advice, changes to services, and patient experiences.
Ms Lawrence said the page would allow the trust to "communicate directly with those using our services".
