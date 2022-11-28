Woman dies in Telford two-car crash
- Published
A woman has died following a two-car collision.
West Midlands Ambulance Service was called to the A442 in Telford, Shropshire, at 15:46 GMT on Sunday and found two injured people, one in each car.
It said the woman was confirmed dead at the scene.
The injuries to a man in the second car were not believed to be serious and he was taken to Telford's Princess Royal Hospital.
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.