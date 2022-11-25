'Judge Dredd restaurant' The Peach Tree closes after 25 years
A restaurant that inspired a Judge Dredd homage has ceased trading after 25 years amid "substantial losses".
Paul Monahan said sales at The Peach Tree in Shrewsbury were down by 40% since Covid and Brexit had made it harder to bring in quality staff.
He also blamed the impact of "financial instability" he said was caused by the September mini-budget.
Mr Monahan said it was the "end of an era", but hoped someone else would "breathe new life" into the venue.
He promised to get in touch with all customers who had made future bookings.
The restaurant was namechecked in the 2012 movie Dredd; the second film to adapt the character Judge Dredd from the seminal British comic 2000AD.
The 200-storey central location in the movie was called Peach Tree Towers, in honour of Judge Dredd creator John Wagner and 2000AD contributor Robbie Morrison who both hail from Shrewsbury.
People who had been going to the restaurant and café for many years expressed their shock and sadness on the venue's Facebook page.
Hundreds responded to Mr Monahan's announcement and shared happy memories of wedding receptions, afternoon teas, cocktails, lunches and other visits.
Many described it as a loss for the town.
In his statement on Facebook, Mr Monahan said: "Despite the best efforts of the management and team, it has got to a point where we are no longer able to trade."
He said he and his staff were "devastated", but explained the restaurant had been making "substantial financial losses on a weekly basis throughout this year".
Mr Monahan said he was aware he was not alone in this and "a lot of other hospitality venues face exactly the same stresses and strains on their business".
He thanked staff past and present for their "hard work and dedication" and said he hoped the "remarkable venue" could one day be restored to its former glory.
