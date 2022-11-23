Astley crash accused admits killing woman by dangerous driving
A man has admitted causing the death of a trainee teacher in a car crash near Shrewsbury.
Charlotte Hope, 19, died at the scene when her Volkswagen Polo was hit by a BMW on the A53 at Astley at about 16:15 BST on 9 April.
Her mother was also seriously injured in the collision.
Ashley Kosciekowski, of Stoke-on-Trent, pleaded guilty to causing death by dangerous driving, at Telford Magistrates' Court on Tuesday.
The 34-year-old, of Knypersley Road, also admitted causing serious injury by dangerous driving.
The Shrewsbury Crown Court hearing had been held at the magistrates court and adjourned for sentencing.
Ms Hope was described by her parents as an "inspiration" who "left a positive impression on everyone she met".
The former Thomas Adams School pupil, from Shawbury, in her second year of training to become a primary school teacher, at Edge Hill University.
Her father, Wing Cdr Neil Hope previously said "all she wanted to do was be a primary school teacher."
"That is all she ever wanted to do and be in Kenya, so she could continue to volunteer," he said
"She was everything you would want from a daughter," he previously told the Shropshire Star.
"She just cared for others to the point where at times it frustrated me. She would put people before herself, it was just the way she was," he added.
