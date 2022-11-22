River taxis launch as Shrewsbury bridge shuts for repair work

Boat operator
Operator Illia Kyshynevskyi gets the river taxi service under way

A river taxi has been launched on the Severn while maintenance work is carried out on a suspension footbridge in Shropshire.

The closure of the Porthill crossing in Shrewsbury is expected to last three weeks.

The work includes painting parapets and replacing deck boards plus worn-out, anti-slip surfacing.

The taxi service is being operated by company Sabrina.

Owner Dilwyn Jones said they spotted the closure notice in a newspaper and phoned Shropshire Council, the local highways department and Shrewsbury Business Improvement District representatives to get the service under way and some help to subsidise the trips.

The trips cost £1 but people can buy weekly or family tickets

"It's just a pound return and there's a weekly pass and a family ticket and it should be a nice little service for people," Mr Jones said.

Pedestrians could get aboard next to the Boat House pub and be taken over to a pontoon by business Coffee Evolution, he explained, adding: "There's no timetable if you like, we just keep ferrying back and [forth]... it takes about a minute to cross."

