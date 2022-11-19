Permanent base agreed for Dawley Post Office
A permanent home has been agreed for a town's post office after the previous location closed over the summer.
The branch was based in the Co-op in Dawley, Shropshire but it shut when the firm decided not to renew its lease from the end of July.
The post office relocated to the town's library as a temporary home while a permanent site was sought.
It will now be based in the Lifestyle Express store on High Street, Telford and Wrekin Council said.
The authority said it would support owner Gurjinder Singh on fitting it out and it will open after Christmas.
