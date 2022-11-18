Pedestrian injured when struck by car in Shrewsbury
A pedestrian has suffered possible serious injuries after being hit by a car.
West Midlands Ambulance Service and the Air Ambulance were called at 07:45 GMT to Ditherington Road, Shrewsbury.
A man was treated by paramedics and taken to the Royal Shrewsbury Hospital by ambulance with possible serious injuries.
West Mercia Police said the road was closed and for people to avoid the area.
