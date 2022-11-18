Oswestry care home evacuated in fire
- Published
A care home was evacuated after a fire broke out in the roof.
Shropshire fire service arrived at Meadowbrook Care Home, Gobowen, Oswestry at 03:43 GMT on Friday.
While the blaze has now been put out, it is unsure how much damage has been caused but all residents have been accounted for and returned to the building.
The care home has 69 bedrooms for adults who have a variety of physical and mental health conditions.
The care home said the residents were safe and well.
