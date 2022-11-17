RAF Cosford Air Show's ticket price frozen for 2023
- Published
Ticket prices for the RAF Cosford Air Show will be frozen for the event in 2023 to help ease the cost of living crisis, organisers say.
More than 51,000 people attended the show in June when it returned after a two-year absence due to the pandemic.
Next year's event will mark the 80th anniversary of the Dambusters' raid and the 75th of the start of the Berlin Airlift.
Standard tickets will remain at £34, organisers have confirmed.
"The price of a lot of things are going up right now and we wanted to make sure that, for the average family, the Cosford Air Show wasn't one of them," commercial director Marilyn Summers said.
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.