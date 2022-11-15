Community to gather for Rebecca Steer funeral
The funeral of a woman who was killed in a car crash will be held later.
Rebecca Steer, 22, died on 9 October in Oswestry, Shropshire, after a vehicle mounted a kerb in the early hours.
Family and friends, set to dress in bright colours, will gather at St Agatha Church in her home village of Llanymynech, Wales, at 13:00 GMT.
Stephen McHugh, 27, has denied murder and faces a trial in April of next year.
Family friend Duncan Borthwick who has helped raise £9,000 towards funeral costs said Ms Steer would be "dearly missed by the village".
He told BBC Radio Shropshire: "She was a wonderful young girl who had her whole life ahead of her, she was a joy to be around."
He added: "She was a very popular resident - it has deeply affected everyone, it is just a tragedy."
Mr Borthwick has also helped to raise money with the aim of setting up the Rebecca Steer Community Awards to "keep her memory alive" and "keep the good work going".
It is hoped the awards will take place yearly to encourage good deeds within the local area.
