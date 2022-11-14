Burglar jailed after series of Telford break-ins
A burglar has been jailed for three years and 10 months following an eight-day, break-in spree.
Andrew Harley, 32, from Telford, Shropshire, had previously admitted two counts of burglary and a count of theft.
West Mercia Police said he broke into three homes in the Sutton Hill area of the town in August.
He was sentenced at Shrewsbury Crown Court on Friday.
The force said on 22 August he removed the glass from a door of a property and stole items worth about £1,500.
Then on 25 August he entered a property via an unlocked back door and stole a laptop computer and a set of keys.
He stole an Amazon Echo and ten bottles of perfume after entering a third property on 30 August and was arrested nearby, police said.
Harley pleaded guilty to the offences at Kidderminster Magistrates' Court on 31 August.
