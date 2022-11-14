Camp Bestival Shropshire's 2023 line-up revealed
Primal Scream and Rudimental will be among the headliners for Camp Bestival's second year in Shropshire, organisers have announced.
The family festival is returning to Weston Park on 17 August after a "smash first year" at the site.
The new sister show to the Dorset festival will also see The Human League headline and Confidence Man, East 17 and Melanie C among the performers.
New attractions will include the Big Camp Fancy Dress Parade.
People will be able to make their own costume or visit the site's Dressing Up tent to prepare for the parade.
Thousands of people descended on Weston Park last year, with the event hailed a huge success by organisers.
Announcing the 2023 line-up Camp Bestival curators Josie and Rob da Bank said: "Well, we only went and started a new festival didn't we? We couldn't have been happier with the site, the weather, the crowd, and the vibes.
"Oh yeah and paddle-boarding round a beautiful lake with our kids. A dream! So, we're back for 2023 hoping to ramp up the levels even more from introducing a brand-new camp fancy dress parade, raft building and loads of cool new little pop-ups to mega pop stars and indie giants on the main stage."
They said Primal Scream will lead the line-up with their back catalogue spanning more than 35 years, including hits such as Movin' On Up; while Rudimental returns with a mix of "era-defining pop hits".
Meanwhile, The Human League will "will take us back to the 80s with sing-along bangers such as 'Don't You Want Me'".
Pioneers of death metal in the UK, West Midlands-born Napalm Death also join the line-up as well as alternative rock band Pop Will Eat Itself , organisers announced.
The four-day event includes a circus show by Cirque Bijou and wellness activities in the grounds, including yoga, meditation and wild swimming.
Tickets go on general sale from Thursday.