Bucknell WW1 soldier's niece knits 700 memorial poppies
- Published
The niece of a WW1 soldier who knitted more than 700 poppies for a church memorial says "something lovely has been achieved" in memory of those lost.
Julie Parker's uncle Thomas Morris drowned during fighting in Greece in 1917 at the age of 29.
She joined 23 women knitting and crocheting a cascade of poppies for St Mary's church in Bucknell, Shropshire.
A total of 3,126 flowers were made in tribute to the 16 men from the village killed in action.
Almost a quarter were made by Ms Parker.
"During some research, I discovered where he was buried in Greece and I went over and met a gardener there and asked if he could direct me to where my uncle was buried and he said 'walk this way'," she said.
She said it was "very, very emotional" when she found it and was glad she made the visit.
When she saw the posters inviting people to take part in the poppy making, she said she wanted to get involved.
"I joined the team and I ended up making 764. Thanks to all the others... we've achieved something that's really lovely."
Church warden Debbie Pope, who organised the event, said she was very proud of everyone who had worked so hard to create the display.
"I just left the ladies to their own thing and that's what they came forward with," she said.
"It's lovely... It spills out from under the rooftops and down towards the memorial."
