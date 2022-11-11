Man denies murdering Rebecca Steer in Oswestry hit-and-run
A man has denied murdering a woman who died after being hit by a car.
Rebecca Steer, an undergraduate at Liverpool John Moores University, was struck by the vehicle which mounted a kerb in Oswestry, Shropshire, during the early hours of 9 October.
Stephen McHugh, 27, of Artillery Road in the town, pleaded not guilty at Stafford Crown Court.
He will now face trial over the 22-year-old's murder and another charge of grievous bodily harm with intent.
The second charge relates to a man who was also injured in the incident.
Ms Steer, from Llanymynech, which straddles the England-Wales border about six miles (10km) from Oswestry, was struck on Willow Street and died in hospital a short while later.
Mr McHugh appeared in court on Friday via a video-link, speaking only to confirm his name and that he denied the charges.
A trial date was set for 19 April and a further hearing scheduled for 8 March.
