Robert Jones and Agnes Hunt Hospital charity's £20k model train boost
- Published
A Shropshire hospital charity has been handed £20,000 from sales of a model train dedicated to NHS fundraiser Captain Sir Tom Moore.
The N-Gauge model locomotive has been produced by Dapol outside Chirk.
It is based on the 129-tonne, Class 66 freight locomotive 66731, which is named Capt Tom Moore and carries a message thanking NHS staff.
The Robert Jones and Agnes Hunt Hospital (RJAH) charity has received £40 from each sale of the £110 model.
Andrea Bowen, from Dapol, said the model train firm wanted to pay tribute to the inspirational efforts of Capt Sir Tom, who raised more than £30m for NHS charities during the pandemic.
"RJAH is our local hospital, our staff use it and I think everybody will know someone who has been a patient there at some point," she said.
"The hospital is part of NHS Charities Together and we couldn't think of a more perfect recipient."
Stacey Keegan, chief executive of RJAH, said the money would make "a real difference to the lives of both patients and staff".
UK Railfreight's locomotive is not the only one to be named after Capt Sir Tom, with Great Western Railway also renaming one of its intercity trains in his honour.
